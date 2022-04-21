Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Actor Kajal Aggarwal, the new mommy in town, is on cloud nine.

A few days after welcoming her firstborn into this world, Kajal, on Thursday, took to Instagram and revealed that she and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have named their baby boy Neil.

"Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self-actualization and such an indescribable feeling," she wrote.

She added, "That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel a tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time."

The actor, who works in multiple languages and who was recently seen in Tamil 'Hey Sinamika' alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari, also talked about how she has been dealing with postpartum.

"Of course it's not been easy- 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you're doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety," she stated.

"But it's also moments like these -Sweet cuddles in the wee hours of the morning, gazing into each other's eyes with a look of confident recognition, adorable little kisses, the quiet moments when it's just the two of us, growing, learning, discovering each other and navigating this wonderful journey together. In reality, postpartum isn't glamorous but it sure can be beautiful," Kajal emphasised.

Kajal and Gautam got married in Mumbai in October 2020. On New Year's 2022, Gautam and Kajal shared that they are expecting their first child. (ANI)

