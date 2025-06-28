Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Kajol's latest film 'Maa', a mythological horror, was opened to mixed reviews.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'MAA' collected Rs 4.93 crore on the first day 1 of its release.

Also Read | Christy Martin Biopic: Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Didn't Care' About Getting Hurt While Filming Fight Scenes With Co-Star Katy O'Brian.

" #Maa [#MaaTheFilm] fares better than expected... Pre-release expectations and trade projections had pegged its Day 1 total at a modest Rs 3.50 cr, but the actual figures have surpassed estimates. Despite a limited release across 1500 screens in #India, #Maa held its own against strong competition - the holdover title #SitaareZameenPar, as well as new releases #Kannappa and the #Hollywood biggie #F1TheMovie... Yet, #Maa managed to draw a respectable number of footfalls. The 'Buy 2 - Get 1' free ticket offer [valid only on Friday] also boosted turnout... That said, the real test begins now - all eyes are on the Saturday and Sunday business. #Maa [Week 1] Fri Rs 4.93 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice," he shared.

https://x.com/taran_adarsh/status/1938853412264898634

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42 Due to Cardiac Arrest: Sidharth Shukla to Puneeth Rajkumar, Celebrities Who Died Young Due to Heart-Related Ailments.

Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Maa' marks Kajol's return to the big screen after a three-year hiatus. Her last theatrical release was 'Salaam Venky'.

Excited about the film, Kajol said, "I am very excited. My film is releasing in theatres after a long time and I am extremely happy about it..Every actor has to reinvent himself/herself with time. I had never thought I would do a horror film, but here we are. I am extremely proud of this film. The script is quite good. I am a big mythological buff. I love our Indian mythology. We have so many stories. So, I think it was one of my favourite stories."

"I am very grateful that I have done this film. I think we have made a very good film. Now audience will tell....But, Maa ki kasam, humne achi film banai hai," Kajol laughed.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)