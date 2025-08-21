Washington DC [US], August 21 (ANI): Former US Vice President Kamala Harris will go on a 15-city book tour across the U.S., Canada and England for her new memoir, 107 Days, according to a press release, reported by People.

107 Days recounts the "intense, high-stakes and deeply personal" period of Harris' 2024 Democratic presidential campaign, following President Joe Biden withdrawing from his reelection campaign.

Also Read | 'Andhra King Taluka' Release Date: Ram Pothineni's Film To Hit Screens Worldwide on November 28 (See Post).

"Since leaving office, I've spent a lot of time reflecting on those days and with candor and reflection, I've written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey," Harris said in her initial July 31 video announcement. "I believe there's value in sharing what I saw, what I learned and what it will take to move forward."

Harris is going to multiple cities across the United States, as well as stops in Ontario and London. During each event, Harris will recount what she saw and learned during her presidential bid, and will lead a conversation on "how we collectively chart a blueprint that sets an alternative vision for our country now," the press release states, according to People.

Also Read | 'Half CA 2': Trailer Cranks Drama up Notch As Leads Balance Professional and Academic Life (Watch Video).

In addition to 107 Days, Harris is also the author of the 2019 memoir The Truths We Hold and the children's book Superheroes Are Everywhere, as per the outlet.

In May, United States former Vice President Kamala Harris made a memorable appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, marking her debut at the fashion industry's biggest event.

Harris stunned in a bespoke black-and-cream gown designed by Off-White creative director IB Kamara, perfectly capturing the essence of the evening's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)