Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Star cricketer Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI hundreds during India's World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on November 15.

Several celebrities praised Virat after his 50th ODI century on social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut joined the social media frenzy, praising the batter for his excellent performance in the World Cup semifinal.

Also Read | Danny DeVito Birthday Special: 9 Iconic Frank Reynolds Quotes from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia That Made Us Laugh Out Loud!.

Sharing a video of Virat on her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, "How wonderful!! It's also the great precedent set by Mr Kohli how he would like to be treated by those who break his records, they must worship the earth he walks on... That's what he deserves, a great man with astonishing self-worth and character."

Virat reached the milestone during India's ongoing World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

Also Read | Martin Scorsese Birthday Special: From Killers of the Flower Moon to Taxi Driver, Ranking 5 of the Director’s Best Cameos in His Films!.

Carrying forward the blazing start given by the openers -- skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill -- Virat brought up his 50th ODI ton in 106 balls with 8 four and 1 six. He later opened out before eventually falling for 117 off 113 balls. His knock was punctuated with nine fours and two sixes.

Virat scored his runs at a strike rate of over 103 before being eventually sent back by Tim Southee.

Now, Virat has a total of 50 ODI centuries in 291 ODIs. He has overtaken his childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 49 ODI centuries in his decorated career.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was recently seen in the movie 'Tejas.'

The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film was released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Apart from that, Kangana also has 'Emergency' in her kitty. In the film, Kangana plays prime minister Indira Gandhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)