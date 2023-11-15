Virat Kohli has been in a terrific run of form in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, scoring runs aplenty and every time carrying India ahead of their opposition with his runs. He again scored a half-century during the IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and became the first cricketer ever to complete eight half-centuries in single edition of an ICC Cricket World Cup. 'Excited to Watch This Guy' Football Legend David Beckham Shares Instagram Story For Virat Kohli Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC CWC 2023 Semifinal.

Virat Kohli Completes Half-Century

Virat Kohli Becomes First Ever Cricketer to Register Eight Half-Centuries in Single Edition of ICC World Cup

History. 🏏 Virat Kohli is the first player to have 8 fifty plus score in a World Cup edition. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Kk27vtl8Co — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2023

