Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Anupam Kher shared an adorable video of a conversation between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and his mother recently. During the interaction, the actress sought blessings from Anupam's mother for her upcoming film 'Emergency.'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a funny banter between him and his mother in which he playfully teased her for not getting properly dressed to meet actress Kangana Ranaut.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Kangana and Dulari: Two strong women of the mountains. A few days ago Kangana suddenly decided she would like to take blessings from her mother! Mom didn't get a chance to dress up. I teased them a lot for this!"

Anupam's mother gave a heartfelt blessing to Kangana for her upcoming film 'Emergency' and wishes her success.

"Dulari gave Kangana full of love and blessings. My beauty was mentioned in the same excuse. The best dialogue of the mother is, "What happens with clothes, must have a good heart! Dearest #KanganaRanaut for meeting Mom. She was so happy to meet you. You both are the biggest example of #WomenEmpowerment! I pray to God that our film #Emergency becomes a big success. Hail to you!" wrote Anupam Kher.

Kher and Kangana's film 'Emergency' will be released in theatres on January 17. It also stars Shreyas Talpade and late Satish Kaushik.

Recently, both Kangana and Kher sat down with ANI and discussed working with each other in the upcoming film, which delves into the Emergency, that was imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath.

Talking about the movie, Kangana expressed her admiration for Anupam Kher. She even called Kher the "hero" of the film and admitted that she would not have made 'Emergency' if Kher had denied being a part of it.

"It was very important for me to have Anupam ji in this film. If he refused to do 'Emergency', then I wouldn't have made it. Look at his on-screen personality...there's honesty on his face. No one can portray the role of Jayaprakash Narayan except him," Kangana shared.

Kher also heaped praise on Kangana, terming her "one of the finest filmmakers."

"I was in National School of Drama in New Delhi when Emergency was declared.

So, I did not have to do much research for the film...also, Kangana had researched on everyone's behalf.

This will be one of the finest films made on any political subject. Kangana does effortless work.

She has put so much hard work behind Emergency. ...To direct the whole film and act as Indira Gandhi isn't an easy job but Kangana did it... one of the finest directors that I have worked with," Kher said.

The film also stars Shreyas Talapade and late Satish Kaushik in prominent role. (ANI)

