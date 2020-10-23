New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently staying with her family in her hometown Manali was seen enjoying her favourite "murabba" and reviving her childhood memories.

Providing a glimpse of her most cherished childhood delicacy, the 'Queen' actor posted a picture of the "murabba," along with a picture of the limes growing near her house.

She also posted a picture of herself devouring the delicacy and wrote, "Reviving childhood memories at parents house, who all know this murabba?"

"Galgal Khatta ( Citron) mixed with lots of green chillies, fresh coriander, salt and sugar, this will send chills through your nerves in more ways than you can handle ha ha try it," she added.

Kangana had recently returned to her hometown after wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi.' (ANI)

