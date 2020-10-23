Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with hubby Virat Kohli and we are ecstatic! Not just for the fact that the glowing mommy to be is keeping it real cool and chic but also for her effervescent take on maternity fashion. For instance, this recent post on the gram wherein Anushka flaunted her bump in a snazzy black frilly swimsuit. While the picture strikes an instant chord, Anushka's swimsuit is also thrifty and sustainable. The Asos piece is a part of the brand's responsible edit and recycled into a contemporary, wow-worthy style. Priced at just $38 (approximately Rs.2700), Anushka's R&R mood from the pool also sees her grinning brightly. From being a quintessential outsider to a star to one of the hottest cricket WAG, Anushka believes in making an appearance only as the occasion demands. With an impeccable style in tow, Anushka's style arsenal is versatile and minimalist to describe the least!

Indulging in some pool fun, relaxing and rejuvenating, Anushka added yet another brilliant style moment in her maternity fashion arsenal. Her subtle sense of power-play finds a co-conspirator in her fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai. Here's a closer look at Anushka’s sleek maternity avatar. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Look Super Hot in Tux and Thigh-High Slit Dress and It Is the Perfect 2020 Vibe We Were Looking For.

Anushka Sharma- Sustainable Chic

She sported a recycled maternity bandeau swimsuit by Asos with minimal frill worth $38 (approximately Rs. 2,787). Centre parted side-swept wavy hair with an all-natural glam completed her look. Spontaneous, natural and always striking a chord, Anushka's thrifty maternity style is a hoot! Anushka Sharma Sizzles in a Super Hot Lace Dress on Grazia India's February Cover.

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero as Aafia Bhinder, a scientist with cerebral palsy with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

