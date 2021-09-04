Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): On the heels of huge music success, Grammy-winning singer Kanye West is preparing to launch his own line of homeware products.

According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Kanye's company, Mascotte Holdings, Inc., filed a trademark application to start a new home line products line.

The documents specified that the rapper's company wants to start selling bed blankets, throw blankets, golf blankets and more using cashmere, fleece and silk.

Although it is still unclear whether his quest to legally change his name to 'Ye' will affect this new venture, as per TMZ some of the products that will have his name, in some fashion products, include shower curtains, textile wall hangings, towels, placemats and blankets.

On a related note, his ex-wife and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian's company also filed trademark documents for the same (homeware line) with the name 'KKW Home'.

Her application included almost the same products as her estranged husband's including towels, shower curtains/liners, linens, drapery, comforters and throw blankets.

Meanwhile, Kanye's trademark application comes on the heels of breaking records on Apple Music with his 10th studio album, 'Donda', as per TMZ. (ANI)

