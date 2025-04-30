Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan, who never fails to impress fans with her fashion choices, turned heads at a recent Bvlgari event in a striking outfit designed by Hannah Khiangte and styled by Rhea Kapoor.

The custom-made dress took inspiration from the Mizo puan, a traditional handwoven textile from Mizoram.

Bebo looked gorgeous in a stunning off-shoulder fit, corset details, and fine fringes. The dress featured sharp cuts and stylish touches. The outfit was bold, elegant, and celebrated the rich culture of the Northeast.

Designer Hannah Khiangte, who hails from Aizawl in Mizoram, started her label in 2013. Since then, she has focused on supporting local Mizo women weavers through her work.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra.

Recently, they all met for a brief meeting and officially announced the film.

Excited to work with the "dream team," Kareena wrote on Instagram, "I've always said that I'm a director's actor... and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar, and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra let's do this."

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana was supposed to play the male lead in the film. However, due to certain reasons, he could not do the film. As per Meghna, "Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us." (ANI)

