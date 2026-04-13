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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Punjabi singer Karan Aujla paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at his Mumbai show on Sunday evening.

Aujla paused his show right before he zoomed the arena on a zipline to pay a tribute to Asha Bhosle by marking a moment of silence followed by a retrospective mash-up featuring 15 of her timeless singles, including Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil, Yeh Mera Dil, O Haseena Zulfonwale, amongst others.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Funeral: Ranveer Singh and Tabu Console Singer's Daughter Zanai Bhosle As She Cries Inconsolably (Watch Videos).

The gesture carried profound emotional weight as news of her passing at the age of 92 in Mumbai emerged the same day.

Notably, Asha Bhosle performed last on stage in 2024, where she crooned Aujla's blockbuster 'Tauba Tauba'. She also recreated Vicky Kaushal's viral hook step.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Funeral: Huge Crowd Gathers in Mumbai To Bid Final Farewell to Legendary Singer (Watch Video).

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema.

She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues. She died on Sunday due to organ failure. She is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)