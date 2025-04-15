New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remembering the brave fight of lawyer C Sankaran Nair against the Britishers after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

During a public gathering in Haryana on Monday, PM Modi honoured Nair's historic legacy, remembering his heroism in standing up against the British empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, where British troops fired on unarmed civilians in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, fuelling national outrage and galvanising the fight for independence.

"He could have enjoyed all the luxuries, but inspired by Jallianwalah Bagh, he raised his voice against British atrocities. He was removed from his post. He was from Kerala and the incident took place in Punjab. Sankaran Nair ensured that the British government was brought to the court of law. He showed what unity and humanity actually mean. We should definitely learn from Sankaran Nair," PM said.

Sharing a clip of PM Modi's speech, Karan, who is coming up with 'Kesari 2', a film on how Nair exposed the truth of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, wrote, "Thank you to our honourable PM Modi ji for shedding light on some of our unsung heroes of our Indian freedom, specifically C. Sankaran Nair whose story remains unheard, untold and unread by so many of our citizens. We are looking forward to Indians discover another chapter of the freedom of India through the lens of our film Kesari"

Earlier, Akshay also thanked PM Modi for shedding light on Nair's contributions to Indian history.

"Thank you Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for remembering the great Chettur Sankaran Nair ji and his contribution to our freedom struggle. It is so important that we as a nation, especially the younger generation values the great women and men who fought valiantly to ensure that we breathe in a free country! Our Kesari Chapter 2, is a humble effort to remind everyone that we must never take our freedom for granted," Akshay wrote.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a special screening of 'Kesari 2' was held in Delhi for several political leaders and dignitaries.

After attending the screening of Kesari Chapter 2, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra lauded Akshay Kumar's performance in the film.

"It is an amazing movie. This movie brings to light an aspect of our freedom struggle that people have heard about but do not know the whole thing. Akshay Kumar has performed exceptionally well. I want to thank the makers for showcasing an unspoken truth of the Indian freedom struggle," said Kapil Mishra.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also lauded the efforts of Kesari Chapter 2 makers showcasing a "transformational period" of India's history with the help of brilliant Bollywood artists like Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

"We are very privileged to have been given this opportunity to watch this film that not only promises to be, but what I'm sure is a fantastic blockbuster, something which focuses on a transformational period in our history, which takes history out of the history books and with the talent and brilliance of Bollywood brings it to all of you," said Hardeep Singh Puri. (ANI)

