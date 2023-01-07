As actor Bipasha Basu turned 44 on Saturday, her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover shared an adorable birthday wish with a sizzling picture.

Taking to Instagram, Karan dropped a throwback picture from the movie Alone the couple shared the screen space. Sharing the still, he penned down a sweet note, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love! @bipashabasu. May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, may all your dreams come true. It's absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say. Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything!" Bipasha Basu Turns 44: Karan Singh Grover Says ‘Love You’ As He Pens a Romantic Birthday Note For Wifey!

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. The birthday girl wrote, "You are my life's biggest gift and now our baby girl Devi. Thank you for loving me so much." Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. Bipasha and Karan had on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy."A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. Bipasha Basu Birthday: 5 Hottest Magazine Covers of the Actress to Reminisce on Her Special Day!

We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote. Bipasha made her debut in the 2001 film 'Ajnabee', which earned her a Filmfare Award. She has never looked back since, starring in over 50 films, mostly in Hindi but also some in Bengali, Telugu and even a Belgian film.

Along with her acting, Bollywood's beloved 'Bips' is also known for her physical fitness and healthy lifestyle. The 'Race' actor has released numerous fitness DVDs since 2005 and has shared plenty of her fitness moments on her social media for fans to feel motivated to keep healthy. Bipasha was last seen in the web series 'Dangerous' in 2020, which also starred her husband Karan Singh Grover.

