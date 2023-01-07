Bipasha Basu may be missing from the acting scenario but she's still ruling our hearts like a true blue queen. The actress was amongst the top billers in the industry and was immensely popular in the fashion world. That explains why she was the cover girl for so many magazines at different points in time. From Vogue to Maxim and Femina, all the big publications once wanted Basu to feature as their cover girl for the new editions. Bipasha Basu Turns 44: Karan Singh Grover Says 'Love You' As He Pens a Romantic Birthday Note For Wifey!

While Bipasha is busy embracing motherhood and fulfilling her parental duties these days, we have our ways to reminisce about the sensation that she once was. For someone who had witnessed her arrival in the industry, we are particularly very fond of this Bengali beauty. We are also well aware of her different magazine photoshoots and how she was the ultimate sex symbol back then. While Bipasha never went too bold with her covers, her sensuous looks were just enough to set the ball rolling. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, have a look at some of her earlier magazine covers right below. And you will probably understand. 20 Years of Raaz: Bipasha Basu Says ‘Thank You’ for the Love, Pens a Heartfelt Note on Instagram!

July 2004

Bipasha Basu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

March 2017

Bipasha Basu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

January 2011

Bipasha Basu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

December 2012

Bipasha Basu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

March 2010

Bipasha Basu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bipasha Basu's birthday is just the right opportunity for us to rewind time and witness her glamorous era once again.

Happy Birthday, Bipasha Basu!

