Los Angeles, Mar 30 (PTI) Actors Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams are joining "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds in the third installment of the Marvel Studios film franchise.

Soni and Uggams played respective fan favorites Dopinder and Blind Al in the first two installments of the blockbuster series.

Also Read | Bholaa Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Packs More Punches But Not Enough Power in This Hyper-Violent Kaithi Remake (LatestLY Exclusive).

According to entertainment outlet Deadline, Soni will return as the anti-hero's cab-driving sidekick and Uggams will reprise the role of Deadpool's know-it-all roommate.

The duo also joins previously announced cast members Hugh Jackman, who is returning as Wolverine, as well as new cast additions Emma Corrin ("The Crown") and "Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen.

Also Read | Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh Exude Divine Charm in New Poster From Om Raut’s Magnum Opus!.

Shawn Levy is directing "Deadpool 3", penned by franchise writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote a previous draft of the script.

Reynolds and Levy are producing the film alongside Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)