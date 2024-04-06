Los Angeles [US], April 5 (ANI): The shooting for Sony Pictures' Karate Kid has been commenced.

On Friday, the makers dropped a few pictures from the sets on Instagram and wrote, "A chop and a slice. #KarateKidMovie has officially kicked off production!"

Recently, actors Aramis Knight and Wyatt Oleff joined the film, which stars Ben Wang in the title role.

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio will reprise their roles to continue the mythology of the original franchise, with Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen also on board for parts, Deadline reported.

The details regarding the characters of Aramis and Wyatt have not been revealed yet.Jonathan Entwistle is directing from a screenplay by Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit), with Karen Rosenfelt (The Summer I Turned Pretty) producing.

A pop culture phenomenon spanning almost three decades, the Karate Kid films have earned USD 618 million globally, spurring the creation of the Emmy-nominated series Cobra Kai, which has introduced the franchise to a whole new generation around the world. (ANI)

