Los Angeles [US], December 17 (ANI): And the wait is finally over! The first trailer for 'Karate Kids: Legends' has been unveiled.

The next chapter in the martial arts franchise seems extremely exciting. It stars Ralph Macchio, who began playing Daniel LaRusso back in the original 1984 'Karate Kid'; movie, and Jackie Chan, who played Mr Han in the 2010 'Karate Kid' remake, as per Variety.

Ben Wang, best known for his role in 'American Born Chinese' plays a new student named Li Fong, who becomes the latest protege to Daniel and Mr Han.

Wang was found after Chan and Macchio announced a worldwide search that saw thousands of young actors from around the world audition for the role. Wang was chosen in part for his variety of martial arts skills, including karate, wing chun/kung fu, gumdo, kempo and taekwondo, according to Variety.

The upcoming project continues the legacy of martial arts mentorship and rivalry in a new era of challenges and apprentices. It will be the sixth instalment in the long-running martial arts franchise and the first to bring together two of the most iconic characters from the franchise.

According to the makers, In Karate Kid: Legends, after a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother. Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn't want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition - but his skills alone aren't enough. Li's kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Karate Kid: Legends in Indian Cinemas on May 30th, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

