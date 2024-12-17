Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 has kept viewers glued to their screens with its intense drama and suspense for over two months. The latest season of the controversial reality show premiered on October 6, featuring contestants like Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, and Chum Darang, among others. Now, as the show inches closer to its finale, fans are eager to learn details about the grand finale episode and who will take home the coveted trophy. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Kamya Punjabi Refutes Defending Karan Veer Mehra or Vivian Dsena Over Nouran Aly’s ‘Junior Artiste’ Remark, Says ‘Game Ke Lie Puri Community Ko Mat Girao’.

‘Bigg Boss 18’ Finale To Air on January 19, 2025?

Amidst the ongoing drama inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, the latest reports have unveiled the grand finale date of the popular reality show. Bigg Boss fan page #Bigg Boss Tak took to X (previously Twitter) and wrote, "Mark the date! Bigg Boss 18 Grand FINALE is on 19th January 2025 Who do you think will win this season? Let the predictions begin!". However, an official confirmation regarding the same is expected soon from the makers. The announcement of the finale leaves fans both excited and sad, as they will soon bid goodbye to their favourite daily dose of entertainment. ‘You Are Not Making It Vivian’s Show’: Wife Nouran Aly Gives Vivian Dsena a Reality Check on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ (Watch Video).

‘Bigg Boss 18’ Finale Date

🚨 Mark the date! Bigg Boss 18 Grand FINALE is on 19th January 2025 Who do you think will win this season? Let the predictions begin! — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 14, 2024

Tajinder Bagga was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 18 house last week. Currently, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Digvijay Rathee, Chaahat Pandey, Eisha Singh, and Rajat Dalal are seen as the standout performers. However, everyone has their own way of playing the game, and twists can arise at any time, ensuring a thrilling experience for viewers.

