Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): After testing negative for COVID-19, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday stepped out for a family lunch accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Several pictures of them surfaced online in which Kareena could be seen wearing a casual black T-shirt and tan leather pants. Meanwhile, Saif was sporting a blue Polo T-shirt and jeans.

Taimur wore a light baby pink kurta with white pyjamas, while his mother Kareena carried Jeh in her arms. They all had reached for the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch hosted by her uncle Kunal Kapoor, the elder son of Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal.

Other celebrities who were a part of the traditional family lunch included Tara Sutaria with Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain with his wife Anissa Malhotra, Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother Agastya Nanda, among others.

Kareena had been in quarantine ever since she had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in December after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. The film is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'. (ANI)

