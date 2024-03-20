Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20(ANI): Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her thoughts on brother-in-law Kunal Khemu's directorial debut, 'Madgaon Express.'

The 'Jab We Met' actress, posted the film's poster on her Instagram story and praised Kunal's directing skills.

Also Read | Crew Song 'Choli Ke Peeche': Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh Add Modern Twist to Iconic 90s Track (Watch Video).

"So, so funny and brilliantly directed. So, so proud of you, Kunal Khemu. Outstanding performances. Bravo, guys," she wrote in her caption.

'Madgaon Express' marks Kunal's directorial debut. Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, and Avinash Tiwary feature in the lead roles.

Also Read | Very Parivarik Trailer: Srishti Rindhani, Pranay Pachauri as Modern Couple Face Hilarious In-Law Intrusions; Series to Release on March 22 (Watch Video).

Recently, Kunal unveiled the film's trailer, which showcases three young boys, who dream about vacationing in Goa someday. Their dream does come true but it soon turns into a nightmare as the three friends, all grown up now, embark upon a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach their destination Goa.

In an interview with ANI, Kunal shared his experience of shooting in Goa,

The actor said, "I love Goa, I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place. When you say Goa everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement, and beaches and it kind of resonates. Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years"

In August 2022, Kunal announced his directorial debut via Instagram post.

"Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," his post read.

'Madgaon Express' will be released on March 22. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)