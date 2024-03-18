Actor Kunal Kemmu, awaiting the release of his directorial debut, Madgaon Express, has lent his voice to the song “Hum Yahin” from the film. Kunal also wrote the song, which instantly heals the heart and soothes the soul. Its lyrical structure talks about the beautiful journey of life and good times with friends. On Monday, Kunal took to his Instagram and shared the song's music video. He wrote in the caption: “For all the dreams that came true and the ones that are still being worked on. Friends make us laugh out loud and help us through the tough times. So, this is for all the ‘Bachpan Ke Sapne’ you had with your friends. #HumYahin Out Now.” Madgaon Express Song ‘Baby Bring It On’: Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, and Pratik Gandhi Set the Stage on Fire With Their Electrifying Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram Post

The actor spoke with IANS earlier and discussed the colour palette of his film and why the colour red has been prominent. He told IANS: “Red is a strong colour. The use of red is to show power. When you feel confident, you wear bright colours. An under-confident or introvert will never choose bright colours; they would use sedate colours to merge with the crowd.”

Watch "Hum Yahin" Song

“During the pre-production, we had a colour palette meeting wherein we decided on the colour of the costumes. Shade card leke baithe sab log. Aur sab characters ke kapdo’n mein itna time laga hai. At one point, I was like, ‘Kuch bhi pehna do yaar’. But then I learnt the maths behind it and started enjoying the process. Filmmaking is such a collaborative art form.” Meanwhile, Madgaon Express, which is a comedy-drama stars Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, and Divyendu. It follows the misadventures of three childhood friends on a trip to Goa that takes an unexpected turn into the world of drug trafficking. Written and Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 22.

