Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also known for her glamorous lifestyle, is currently on yet another family trip, this time to Africa.

Kareena shared a sneak peek of the stunning vacation, revealing the serene beauty they're enjoying.

Bebo on Friday, took to her official Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her family trip to The Serengeti National Park.

The 'Jab We Met' actor shared a stunning picture of the park's mesmerizing landscape, illuminated by the sun's warm glow. She captioned the picture, "The Serengeti Sun."

The Serengeti National Park covers northern Tanzania, including the eastern Mara Region and northeastern Simiyu Region. The name Serengeti comes from the Maasai word siringet, meaning "the place where the land stretches endlessly."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of 'Crew,' and it has already started trending on social media.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bad**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs.

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. (ANI)

