Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): After spending quality time with their sons Taimur and Jeh in Tanzania, star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are now back in town.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Pataudis made a stylish exit from the Mumbai airport. As usual, little Jeh stole everyone's attention with his cuteness.

Jeh looked super cute in a yellow T-shirt. His elder brother Taimur was spotted wearing a GAP T-shirt as he held his abba Saif's hands. On the other hand, the husband and wife Saif and Kareena were twinning in blue.

For her airport look, Kareena donned a white T-shirt paired with denim pants and a matching denim jacket, embellished with the inscription "CREW" on the shoulder, a nod to her latest movie.

Saif opted for a dark blue shirt paired with jeans. He exuded cool vibes in a red cap.

While the family was in Tanzania, Kareena treated her fans to the adorable pictures from the fam-jam vacation.

In one of the images, Kareena and Saif could be seen gazing at the vast tropical grassland before them. While Kareena opted for a blue striped shirt paired with blue denim and leather boots, Saif was nattily dressed in a mint green shirt matched with brown trousers and ivory loafers.

Kareena also shared a few pictures with Jeh. The images show Kareena and Jeh peering through binoculars at the surrounding wilderness.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is being lauded for her role as an air hostess in 'Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

The film also has special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The film, which opened on Friday, has collected over Rs 41.13 crore worldwide so far.

Speaking of Saif's work projects, in the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with NTR Jr and Janhavi Kapoor in 'Devara'. The film will hit the theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film's music is by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is by R Rathnavelu. (ANI)

