Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): After completing day one shoot for her untitled film in Darjeeling, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave lessons to her co-star Jaideep Ahlawat on how to perfect a pout.

On Thursday, Jaideep took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself and Kareena pouting.

Also Read | Cannes Film Festival 2022: TV Star Helly Shah to Make Her Debut at the Grand Event.

"So much 'Devotion' in learning how to pout from 'the best' and I failed miserably. Day 1 completed Together and a long journey ahead with the one and only 'The Bebo', the gorgeous," he captioned the post.

In the image, Kareena is seen sporting a grey coloured shirt. She has tied her hair in a bun and has minimal makeup on her face. On the other hand, Jaideep is seen dressed wearing a beige coloured striped shirt.

Also Read | Pushpa: The Rule - Sequel to Allu Arjun Starrer to Have an Ensemble Cast: Reports.

The two are seen holding a clapboard while pouting together.

Kareena also shared the same picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance...the pout! So much to learn from each other."

Speaking of Kareena and Jaideep's film, it is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The Netflix film is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Actor Vijay Varma is also a part of the project. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)