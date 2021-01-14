Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Reminiscing about the pre-covid times when 'live events' were there in crowded rooms, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor treated fans with a stunning 'Throwback Thursday' picture.

The 'Raja Hindustani' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a glamorous glimpse of the past days.

In the photo, Kapoor looks breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow off-shoulder dress, while she donned an embellished diamond necklace. The 'Biwi No. 1' star is seen standing amid a crowd of paparazzi amid a crowded room.

By sharing a picture of the past times, Kapoor compared it with the current coronavirus times, when social distancing is a mandate and people aren't allowed to gather a place.

Taking to the captions, the star noted, "Those were the days of live events and thoughts in crowded rooms #throwbackthursday."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 7 thousand likes within 25 minutes of being posted.

In awe of the stunning photo, scores of Kapoor's fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart emoticons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)