Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan was among the well-known faces who stepped out to cast their vote during the BMC elections on Thursday.

He was accompanied by his mother and sister at a polling booth in Mumbai. After casting their vote, Kartik and his mother flaunted their inked fingers.

Earlier in the day, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Khan, and Gaurav Khanna were spotted arriving at their respective polling booths to cast their votes.

Polling for civic body elections began across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra this morning.

According to the State Election Commission, voter turnout stood at 29.22 per cent till 1:30 pm after a sluggish start earlier in the day.

The elections are crucial for major urban centres, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad, with vote counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)

