Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan, on Thursday, shared new glimpses from the dubbing session of his upcoming masala entertainer film 'Shehzada'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Luka Chuppi' actor shared a couple of pictures on his story with the 'Shehzada' song playing in the background.

Also Read | BAFTA Awards 2023 Nominations: SS Rajamouli's RRR Misses Out, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes Gets Nominated for Best Documentary.

Makers of the upcoming masala entertainer film unveiled the official trailer.

The 3-minute trailer showcased the 'Pati Patni aur Woh' actor in a never seen avatar. Action-packed scenes, quirky dialogues and power-packed performances from the complete star cast of the film increases the excitement level among the fans.

Also Read | That '90s Show Review: Netflix’s That '70s Show Sequel Fails to Recreate the Charm of the Original Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

'Shehzada' also marks the debut of Kartik as a producer.

Talking about the film, director Rohit Dhawan said, "The trailer just gives a small taste of what the audiences are in for! A great family entertainer, Shehzada is a grand cinematic experience for all generations."

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, "It was a great time working on Shehzada, we wanted to launch the trailer in mass way to connect to the larger audiences, I'm super ecstatic with the response the trailer has got!"

'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Kartik will also be seen in director Kabir Khan's upcoming untitled film and Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)