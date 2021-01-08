Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Sharing a sneak peek of how 2021 seems like, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday treated fans to glimpses of a stunning photo-shoot.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' star hopped on to Twitter and shared a clip from the sets of a photo-shoot.

In the video, Kartik is seen posing effortlessly donning a subtle look - sporting a blue shirt and black pants, the actor looked stunning while he effortlessly posed for the clip. He captioned the post as, "Another day at Shoot #2021 seems to be (OK hand sign)."

Earlier, Aaryan also shared a couple of pictures from the photo-shoot on Instagram. In the pictures, the actor is seen posing amid the humongous set.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor captioned the post as, "Lets Roll #2021 #FirstShoot (with two bomb emoticons)."

Of late, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star has been quite active on social media and keeps updating fans by sharing pictures and videos.

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan shared a sneak peek from the sets of his first project of 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)