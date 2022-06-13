Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently busy basking in the glory of 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2's massive success, has been the talk of the tinsel town for quite some time now.

The actor enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he makes sure to give his fans a sneak peek of his personal life on social media.

Also Read | Grammy-Winning Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested on Gun Charges Before His Performance in New York.

Recently, Kartik uploaded a carousel of adorable pictures with his pet dog Katori. Referring to the little ball of fur as his pillow, Kartik captioned the post "Sundaying with my pillow".

Fans were quick with compliments and praises. One Instagram user wrote, "God make me katori (heart emojis)".

Also Read | Mirzapur Season 3: Rasika Dugal Shares Post Online About Preparations for Filming.

Another user wrote, "Two cuties in a frame".

On the work front, Kartik delivered a massive box office hit last month. Still going strong in cinema halls, the film recently crossed the 150 crore mark in India, and 200 crores worldwide.

Meanwhile, Kartik has a few interesting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is said to be a remake of Allu Arjun's hit movie 'Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo' and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill and Allu Aravind.

Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik will also be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F and in Hansal Mehta's Captain India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)