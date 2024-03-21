Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): Director, writer and producer Kate Herron, best known for directing season one of the genre-bending Marvel series 'Loki', has been signed to helm an adaptation of the computer game,' The Sim' that hit the studios and streamers this week. Herron will also co-write the screenplay with Briony Redman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

LuckyChap, the production firm run by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerly, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Ker will produce the film alongside Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment. Electronic Arts, who released the game, will also be engaged in the creative and production aspects.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Sims;' is a life simulation computer game where players play as an avatar that has changeable personality traits, skills, and relationships and goes through the mundane tasks of daily life like making dinner and decorating a home. The game is built on characters having goals and aspirations. They may also, depending on the game, build out one's family.

Following the release of the first game in 2000, the franchise's suburban setting was expanded through sequels and expansion packs to encompass an almost endless diversity of locations and tones such as vacations, show business, romance, high school life, and even magic and vampires. The cast of characters is nearly limitless, with members of the Goth and Landgraab families being among the most prominent.

On some level, Sims shares similar traits as Barbie. The game has no clear plot and focuses on individuals living their lives, although under the influence of gamers. Barbie, as a toy, has no story; she is a doll with a limitless number of vocations controlled by players.

Lee, who will be in theatres this weekend with the horror Late Night with the Devil, has developed a similarly difficult-to-adapt IP with the Lego movies. Those animated features have inspired spin-offs and pulled in hundreds of millions at the box office. For her part, Herron has shown an affinity for genre-defiant material, making Loki, with its multiple timelines and worlds, into Marvel's most-watched show on Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

