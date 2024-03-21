Bollywood actor Vedang Raina, who debuted with the streaming film The Archies last year, recently shared insights into his unexpected journey into Bollywood. The actor, who initially ventured into modelling during college, never imagined a career in the performing art of acting and the film industry. The Archies Teaser: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Starrer Deals With Love, Heartbreaks and Friendship! (Watch Video).

However, the lad is glad that he landed on a film set. Talking about his experience, Vedang shared, “It was all too new for me. It wasn’t my childhood dream to come into films. It was during college that I came into modelling. I used to sing and play the guitar. Eventually, I landed into auditioning. I had no expectations because I never expected to be in this position, so whatever happens is a bonus.”

He also spoke about working with the children of the Bollywood fraternity, saying, “For me, it was already a big deal that I had reached a film set. For all of us, we were debutants. I never felt I was working with people carrying such an immense legacy, but I was working with friends. I felt at home.” Meanwhile, the actor will share the screen with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film Jigra. Vasan Bala, who made the stellar neo-noir dark comedy Monica, O My Darling, directed the film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2024 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).