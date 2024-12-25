Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton took part in a cherished royal family tradition. She was joined by her husband Prince William and children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 and the members of the royal family for the traditional Christmas Day walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate, reported People.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royal family's Christmas Day walk, greeting well-wishers who lined the path hoping to catch sight of the royals on their way to church service.

Kate, holding hands with her youngest son, Louis, looked gorgeous in a green Alexander McQueen coat she had previously worn on a trip to Leeds in January 2023. She wore the coat with a matching fascinator, scarf, and black gloves and boots.

After the service, Kate warmly greeted members of the public who lined the route, eager to catch a glimpse of the royal family. With a bright smile, she shook hands, accepted armfuls of flowers, and knelt down to speak with young children, reported People.

This year's holiday appearance is especially noteworthy for Kate following a tumultuous 2024, which began with a scheduled abdominal surgery in January. At the time, the procedure was assumed to be for a non-cancerous disease. However, postoperative examinations indicated the presence of cancer.

She confirmed the diagnosis to the public on March 22 and was not seen in an official capacity until June's Trooping the Colour, which commemorated the official birthday of her father-in-law King Charles, who was also diagnosed with cancer this year. Both Kate and Charles' cancer types and stages are unknown to the public.

In a year mostly spent dedicated to her health, Kate was rarely seen at official royal engagements, save for Trooping the Colour and a July appearance at Wimbledon alongside daughter Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton.

On September 9, Kate shared a second video message, this time stating that she had finished chemotherapy. Though her return to royal work has been gradual, she visited Southport, England, with William in October and attended Remembrance Day events in November; on December 6, she hosted her annual Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey; and on December 25, she continued her return to public life, as per the outlet.

At her carol concert earlier this month, Kate said she "didn't know this year was going to be the year that I've just had ... the unplanned." "But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times, and many who are here today," reported People. (ANI)

