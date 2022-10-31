Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot' unveiled the title track on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared the song which he captioned, "Lift your spirits this Halloween with the electrifying #Phonebhoot theme song! In Cinemas from 4th of Nov."

Also Read | Halloween Party 2022: Vijay Varma Pulls Off His Character From Netflix's Darlings, Gets Awarded 'The Ultimate Evil Hamza Look' (View Pics).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkYSAhjD9pL/

Sung by Baba Sehgal and composed by Mikey McCleary the song gives a spooky vibe.

Also Read | Gautham Karthik Declares His Love for Manjima Mohan; Says, 'Love Is Insufficient To Describe the Bond Between Us' (View Post).

Soon after the 'Gully Boy' actor dropped the song, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

The makers of 'Phone Bhoot' recently unveiled the official trailer of the film which received positive responses from the audience.

The two-minute fifty-second long trailer showcases Katrina portraying the role of a beautiful ghost that brings up a business idea to 2 clueless guys who want to be 'Bhootbusters' (played by Ishan and Siddhant) after which the comedy of error begins.

'Phone Bhoot' will face a box office clash with two big films, Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller 'Mili' and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL'.

Apart from 'Phone Bhoot,' Katrina will be also seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Ishaan, on the other hand, will be also seen in an upcoming period war film 'Pippa' along with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Siddhant will be next seen in Excel entertainment's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)