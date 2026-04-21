New York [US], April 21 (ANI): India on Monday (local time) called for sweeping reforms in global financial reforms at 'General Debate of the 2026 ECOSOC Forum' and in the United Nations Security Council, emphasising the need to better reflect the aspirations of the Global South during key discussions at the UN Headquarters.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India's national statement at the "General Debate of the 2026 ECOSOC Forum" on financing for development follow-up.

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"Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge delivered India's national statement at the General Debate of the 2026 ECOSOC Forum on financing for development follow-up at UN Headquarters," the post said.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2046460245279703346

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Highlighting structural challenges in global development financing, India stressed the urgent need for systemic reforms.

"Secretary (West) underscored the need for a fair, inclusive & development-oriented global financial system to bridge the $4T SDG financing gap. He also highlighted that reforming IFIs, enhancing the voice of the Global South, and deploying digital public infrastructure are key to delivering on the Sevilla Commitment," it added.

In a separate engagement, India also pushed for long-pending reforms of the United Nations Security Council during the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) meeting at the UN.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2046456048605946317

"Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorgedelivered the national statement at the IGN meeting on @UN Security Council reforms in the UN headquarters," the post noted.

India emphasised that the current structure of the Security Council does not adequately represent developing nations, particularly in its permanent membership.

"He highlighted the need for greater representation of the Global South, particularly in the permanent category. He underlined the similarities between India's approach to UN Security Council reforms and the African model," the post said.

Earlier, India underscored its continued engagement with the United Nations with a particular focus on UN peacekeeping issues during a high-level interaction between MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George and Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations at the UN headquarters in New York.

In a post on X on Tuesday, India's Permanent Mission to the UN said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George met with Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations. Both had a productive discussion on various topics, with particular focus on UN Peacekeeping."

Sibi George met Khaled Khiari, where both sides had a "productive discussion" on various topics. The discussion particularly highlighted collaboration in UN Peacekeeping, an area where India remains a key contributor.

According to the official website of the UN India, India has been among the largest and most consistent troop contributing countries to UN peacekeeping, with more than 275,000 Indian personnel having served under the UN flag since 1948. (ANI)

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