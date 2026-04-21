VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 21: Titan Watches, India's most iconic watchmaker furthers India's ascent in the world of fine watchmaking with the launch of its new sub-brand, Zero Hour. Conceived for extreme conditions, the performance sports segment is defined by precision-driven timepieces where durability, reliability and technical integrity are non-negotiable.

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A term often associated with the exact moment an operation or mission is set into motion, Zero Hour captures the decisive point between preparation and action, where timing is absolute and permits no margin for error. The philosophy finds expression in the launch of the 500M professional Diver's Automatic Watch unveiled against the stunning backdrop of the Arabian Sea in Goa. Born at the intersection of precision engineering, enduring performance and the spirit of exploration, the 500M professional Diver's Automatic Watch defined this new chapter.

The collection features twelve distinct timepieces each crafted to perform across depths ranging from 100M to 500M.

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At the pinnacle of the collections' depth capability lies the Titan 500M Professional Diver's timepiece. Built as a true tool watch for extreme underwater performance, the 500M Professional Diver's watch meets ISO 6425, the global standard for professional dive watches while embodying Titan's growing mastery in mechanical horology. At the core lies Titan's in-house automatic Calibre 7AC0, beating at 28,800 vibrations per hour (4 Hz). Regulated to an accuracy of -10/+30 seconds per day, the calibre offers a reliable performance even in the most challenging conditions.

Beyond the surface where pressure intensifies and precision is paramount, the Titan 500M Professional Diver finds its form. At 15.5 mm in thickness, the case is constructed from Grade 2 Titanium, built to withstand the rigours of deep diving while retaining a refined equilibrium on the wrist. Every element is calibrated to ensure uncompromised sealing and structural integrity.

A 120-click unidirectional bezel secured by an Aqua Lock mechanism, ensures accurate time tracking even under prolonged underwater pressure. The sapphire crystal insert lends resilience while the dial protected by a sapphire crystal with triple-layer anti-reflective coating, remains clear and composed in shifting light.

In these environments, legibility is crucial. This is achieved through bold hands treated with Super-LumiNova X1 grade lume which come alive with a distinctive blue-green glow, ensuring clarity that persists long after the light begins to fade.

Extending the language of the case, the timepiece is paired with Grade 2 Titanium bracelet defined by links inspired by the Titan logo. An additional FKM strap introduces a more flexible, relaxed expression. Both bracelet and strap are equipped with a quick-release system, enabling effortless interchangeability.

Speaking at the launch, Rahul Shukla, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Titan Watches, Titan Company Limited, said, "For over four decades, Titan has shaped Indian watchmaking, through design, craftsmanship and a spirit of innovation. With the introduction of Zero Hour, we take a decisive step into the sports and performance watch segment, expanding the boundaries of what we create and stand for. As Titan's first 500-meter automatic diver, built to ISO 6425 standards, this made in India for the world timepiece reflects our growing capability in mechanical watchmaking and high precision engineering. It is an important milestone in our ongoing pursuit to position Indian horology among the world's leading watchmaking traditions"

Titan Watches and Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) have collaborated to bring together the brand's design and watchmaking innovation with PADI's global authority in diving, adding authenticity, cultural relevance and aspiration to Titan's Diver's portfolio. With access to a vast diving ecosystem, expertise, and community, the collaboration unfolds through immersive, experience-led storytelling that captures the spirit of the ocean, adventure, and exploration, resonating with not just divers but anyone inspired by that mindset.

Limited to 500 units each across two variants of the Titan 500M Professional Diver's timepiece, the collection is envisioned for collectors, connoisseurs and those Ready for the Unknown. The 500M limited edition watches are priced between INR 75,995 - INR 77,995 and the 300M Automatic, 200M and 100M watches are starting from INR 15,795. The collection is available at Titan World stores, large format retail destinations, premium watch retailers, e-commerce platforms and online at www.titan.co.in

ABOUT TITAN

Titan Company Limited ("Titan"), a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into Eyewear. Over the last three decades, Titan has expanded into underpenetrated markets and created lifestyle brands across different product categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories and Indian ethnic wear (Taneira). Titan is widely known for transforming the watch and jewellery industry in India and for shaping India's retail market by pioneering experiential retail.

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