Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): B-town couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave fans a sneak peek into their Holi celebrations on Friday as they shared a bunch of fun moments with family.

Katrina took to her Instagram account to post a series of pictures and videos. In the first picture, the 'Jab Tak Hain Jaan' actress poses alongside Vicky, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and her sister Isabelle Kaif, all smiling with their faces covered in vibrant Holi colors. The second slide features Vicky's parents as the entire family sends Holi wishes to their fans.

Along with the pictures, Katrina captioned the post, "Humaari taraf se aap sabko Happy Holi!!!"

Soon after Katrina shared the pictures, fans chimed in in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Amazing Colorful Togetherness Happy Holi," while another called them "My favorite family."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHLK6zBtGHy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently enjoying the success of Chhaava, which has reportedly crossed the Rs500 crore mark at the Indian box office. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and reached this milestone in just 23 days, making it the first big hit of 2025.

The film features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb, and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai. (ANI)

