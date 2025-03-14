As Holi brings vibrant colours and joy, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, adds a bold splash of excitement with a thrilling new poster. The much-anticipated blockbuster, starring the one and only Salman Khan, has just unveiled a fierce and electrifying look that’s sure to leave audiences buzzing with anticipation. ‘Sikandar’: ‘One of the Finest Actors’! Cinematographer S Thirunavukkarasu Has the Highest Praise for Salman Khan.

The poster showcases Salman Khan in an intense, no-holds-barred avatar, standing atop a blazing vehicle, surrounded by flames and smoke. His raw power and commanding presence in this fiery backdrop have taken the excitement to an all-new level.

Salman Khan enjoys immense popularity among the masses and the roots of the country. The level of fan frenzy he commands is unmatched and unprecedented. His popularity is not tied to box office performance, and the unwavering love his fans have for him is unlike anything seen for anyone else in the country.

The action-packed teaser of Sikandar, along with its chart-topping tracks "Zohra Jabeen" and "Bam Bam Bhole", has already set the stage for a blockbuster. The new poster amps up the intensity and excitement for the film. ‘Sikandar’: Did Salman Khan Shoot for ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Song While Nursing a Rib Injury? Here’s Why We Think So! (Watch Video).

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. Alongside Salman Khan, Sikandar stars Rashmika Mandanna and is expected to deliver plenty more jaw-dropping moments as it gears up for its epic Eid release.

