All eyes are on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding! And the latest update is that the celebrity couple is set to reach Rajasthan soon. Several videos have been doing the rounds on social media showing the luggage of the Sooryavanshi actor and her family members being loaded into cars. Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Wedding: What Is The Age Difference Between The About-to-Be Wedded Actors?.

Hence, it can be anticipated that the actors and their families will leave for Rajasthan today to kickstart the pre-wedding festivities, which are speculated to last from December 7 to December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. Last night, the paparazzi clicked Katrina, her mother Suzanne Turquotte and other family members outside Vicky Kaushal's residence in Mumbai. Katrina was looking stunning in a gorgeous white ruffled saree, while her mother was spotted wearing a green suit. Grammy Awards 2022: Taylor Swift, St Vincent and Jack Antonoff Dropped as Fellow Nominees for Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Interpolation.

The couple reportedly sent food to the media people waiting outside their houses for coverage. As per several media reports, the rumoured wedding with only immediate family and close friends in attendance will be held from December 7 to December 9. The couple's sangeet ceremony will reportedly take place on December 7 followed by the mehendi function on December 8.

A special reception is also expected to be hosted for the film fraternity in Mumbai.

Previously, a source had informed that among the members invited for the wedding are filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari. Apart from this, it's also being reported that Katrina's mehendi has been ordered from Sojat, Rajasthan and that seven white horses have been selected for Vicky's grand entry.

The duo, lovingly referred to as ViKat by their fans, has been spotted together at several events and occasions. Recently, she made an appearance at a special screening of Vicky's film Sardar Udham. While Katrina and Vicky's wedding rumours have been making headlines, the two have never confirmed their relationship publically.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)