Washington DC [US], June 26 (ANI): Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have called off their relationship.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple, who got engaged in 2019, have decided to part ways. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty -- over a shared love for In-N-Out burgers. According to People, Katy, while recalling the moment during an episode of American Idol, said, "I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes, and we weren't together."

"So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs, and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand, he wasn't even sitting at our table. he just swoops in and grabs it. I was like, 'Hey, that's my burger!',"She added.

Later that year, the couple went public with their romance after attending the Cannes Film Festival and sharing their first photo on Instagram.

However, their relationship has had its ups and downs. In February 2017, the couple announced they had broken up but stayed on good terms during an appearance on Call Her Daddy.

"We're friends, it's good," Bloom said of his split with Perry in April 2017. "We're all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate."

The two reunited in 2018 but reportedly chose not to label their relationship at first. A source told PEOPLE back then, "They are not girlfriend and boyfriend. They do seem very happy together, though. Orlando always had the nicest things to say about Katy. He loves spending time with her."

Later that year, they made their red carpet debut at the Gala for the Global Ocean in Monaco. (ANI)

