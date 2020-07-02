New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Katy Perry released a soothing acoustic version of her hit "Daisies" on Wednesday.

The singer shared the information on Twitter and wrote: "Thought it was appropriate to bring it back to my roots for this one Acoustic #Daisies is out now."

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan On Films Releasing Online: 'The Experience Of Going To A Movie Hall Cannot Be Matched By An OTT Platform'.

The original music video of the song was released in May.

The song is motivational, inspiring and is a reflection on how people get back on their feet after being knocked down.

Also Read | Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings May Be Next In Line to Resume Filming by the End of July in Australia.

"They said I'm going nowhere tried to count me out, took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house. They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let them change me, till they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies," read the lyrics.

The music dominantly falls to a soothing version supported with slow beats and rhythms.

The music video has the soon-to-be a mother- singer casually strolling in a garden filled with daises as she croons to the song. The outdoor video was shot and produced by director Liza Voloshin.

Clocking in at two-minute and 56-second, the original music video has the 'Roar' singer flaunting her baby bump.

It was on March 5, the singer put all the speculations around her pregnancy to rest, as she dropped her song 'Never Worn White', where she is seen cradling a baby bump towards the end of the video.

Katy Perry is gearing up to marry longtime boyfriend Orlando Bloom. The couple, who have been dating on and off from 2016, got engaged on Valentine's Day last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)