Los Angeles, Dec 29 (PTI) Hollywood star Keanu Reeves says his heart wants to be part of the fifth installment of "John Wick" but doesn't know if his "knees can do it".

Since 2014, Reeves has starred in four "John Wick" movies in the titular role of a former hitman on a path of vengeance. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the latest film in the neo-noir action franchise released in 2023.

The actor was recently asked about the status of the popular movie series.

"You can never say never, but my knees right now are saying, 'You can't do another 'John Wick.' So my heart does (want to), but I don't know if my knees can do it," Reeves told CBS News in an interview.

Last year, Lionsgate Studio teased development of a fifth movie in the "John Wick" franchise. It is yet to make an official announcement.

While he is unsure of working in the fifth installment of the franchise, the actor is set to make a cameo in the upcoming "John Wick" spinoff movie "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" starring Ana de Armas in the lead.

Reeves is next set to star in the film "Sonic the Hedgehog 3", where he voices the character of Shadow the Hedgehog, the alter-ego and enemy of Sonic.

