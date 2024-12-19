It’s time to bid farewell to 2024, reflect on what has been an eventful year for cinema, and evaluate what worked and what didn’t. When it comes to Bollywood, this was a year when Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor didn’t have a single release. While their absence on the big screen was certainly felt, it paved the way for some incredible new talent to step into the spotlight. From Abhay Verma scoring a massive hit with Aditya Sarpotdar's horror-comedy Munjya to Pratibha Ranta becoming a household name with her charming performance in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, 2024 offered a treasure trove of breakout performances. Year-Ender 2024: Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’, Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’, Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ – Check Out 10 Highest-Grossing Movies at Box Office in India This Year!

In this special year-end feature, we celebrate nine impressive performances from some of the most exciting young actors of the year.

Bodhisattva Sharma – 'All India Rank'

Bodhisattva Sharma in 'All India Rank'

Varun Grover's directorial debut offers a warm dose of nostalgia while delving into the increasingly familiar subject of coaching class pressures. Bodhisattva Sharma, the young lead, shines as a relatable protagonist navigating the trials of friendship and the weight of parental expectations. His performance brings authenticity and depth to a story that feels both personal and universal.

Pratibha Ranta – 'Laapataa Ladies'

Pratibha Ranta in 'Laapataa Ladies'

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is a delightful dramedy, bolstered by the stellar performances of its young cast, including Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Sparsh Shrivastava. Among them, Pratibha Ranta stands out as the befuddled bride who cleverly turns awkward situations into opportunities to plan her freedom. Her charm and nuanced performance make her a true highlight in this lovely film.

Janki Bodiwala – 'Shaitaan'

Janki Bodiwala in 'Shaitaan'

Standing out in a film that features powerhouse performers like Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika is no small feat, yet Janki Bodiwala manages to do just that in her Bollywood debut. Playing a young girl enduring unimaginable physical and emotional trials, she delivers a gripping performance. Having portrayed the same role in the Gujarati original, Janki proves she was the ideal choice for the part.

Abhay Verma – 'Munjya'

Abhay Verma in 'Munjya'

While Abhay Verma might be a familiar face from Super 30 and The Family Man S2, it’s in Munjya that he truly comes into his own. In this horror-comedy, he effortlessly portrays a nerdy young man torn between his feelings for an older best friend and his haunting encounters with his grand-uncle's spirit. His natural charisma and comedic timing make him an absolute delight to watch, and we look forward to seeing him further in Maddock Supernatural Universe and beyond.

Bonita Rajpurohit – 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

Bonita Rajpurohit in 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

Dibakar Banerjee's bold and relevant LSD2 deserves praise for its audacity and for casting trans actors in lead roles. Among the standout performers is Bonita Rajpurohit, who plays a metro station cleaner and a victim of sexual assault. Her raw, poignant portrayal reaches its peak in a harrowing scene where her character physically rebels against the oppressive system.

Lakshya – 'Kill'

Lakshya in 'Kill'

Kill is arguably one of the finest action films of 2024—not just in Indian cinema, but globally. Lakshya, the film's lead, deserves special credit for his exceptional performance in those 'kill' scenes. His confident body language lends realism to the brutal action sequences while adding emotional gravitas to the chaos that helps in elevating the film to another level. Year-Ender 2024: From R Madhavan in ‘Shaitaan’ to Raghav Juyal in ‘Kill’, 10 Best Onscreen Villains Who Menaced Bollywood This Year!

Anjini Dhawan – 'Binny and Family'

Anjini Dhawan in 'Binny and Family'

Nepotism might have given Anjini Dhawan, Varun Dhawan’s niece, her debut, but her performance in this heartwarming family drama proves she’s more than just a surname. Playing an assertive teenager grappling with a moral dilemma, Anjini brings authenticity and maturity to the role. Sharing the screen with the legendary Pankaj Kapur, she still manages to hold her own, marking an impressive start to her career.

Ahilya Bamroo – 'I Want to Talk'

Ahilya Bamroo in 'I Want to Talk'

Shoojit Sircar’s I Want to Talk features a stellar performance from Abhishek Bachchan, but equal credit must go to Ahilya Bamroo, who plays his on-screen daughter. Ahilya’s heartfelt portrayal adds depth to the father-daughter dynamic, whether she’s showing affection or annoyance towards her onscreen parent. She is a revelation in every frame.

Arrchita Agarwaal – 'Despatch'

Arrchita Agarwaal in 'Despatch'

In Kanu Behl’s gritty drama Despatch, Manoj Bajpayee may headline the cast, but Arrchita Agarwaal leaves a strong impression as his character's colleague and lover. A standout moment is when she confronts a nosy old man while house-hunting, showcasing both her character's resilience and her acting prowess.

