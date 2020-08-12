Washington D.C. [USA], August 12 (ANI): American TV show host Kelly Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos like to think that parenting skills get better with age.

According to People Magazine, the 49-year-old host told the outlet for their cover story, "As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom ... and hopefully fewer nerves."

Ripa who celebrated 24 years of marriage with Consuelos this year, continues to add, "Going into parenthood, though, I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don't really believe in gender stereotyping. My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."

Their youngest 17-year-old Joaquin agrees that "my parents have softened up a lot now that I'm in high school."

"Younger siblings get to do whatever they want right out of the gate," jokes the 23-year-old Michael.

Ripa added, "There's one thing, though, that middle child 19-year-old Lola, had to wait for: making her Instagram account public. "She had really wanted a public account, but we made her wait until she was an adult. Apparently she turned 18 and immediately went public."

People Magazine reported that for the 49-year-old actor, Consuelos said that he never thought he'd let Lola out of his sight. "As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I've mellowed a bit. Because I'm really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has."

The aspiring singer learned from her dad "to take everything day by day- not to dwell on the past but to focus on the future," she said. (ANI)

