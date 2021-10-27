Washington [US], October 27 (ANI): Primetime Emmy Award winner Kelsey Grammer and BAFTA award winner Phyllis Logan are collaborating for a high concept thriller 'No Way Up'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmakers described the project as a "rollercoaster combination of disaster movie and survival thriller."

Also Read | Mirzapur Season 2 Announcement: Amazon Prime Renews Show Saying ‘Bajega Pura Band’.

'No Way Up' follows two characters from very different backgrounds that are thrown together when the plane they are travelling on crashes into the Pacific Ocean. The stricken airliner comes to rest perilously close to the edge of a bottomless ravine with the surviving passengers and crew trapped in an air pocket. With their air supply rapidly running out, a nightmare fight for survival ensues as dangers from all sides hone in on them.

Claudio Fah will direct the project from a screenplay by Andy Mayson, with further casting set to be announced.

Also Read | One Death, Multiple Positive Cases of COVID-19 Detected On Bhakharwadi Sets.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, a spring 2022 shoot is planned in Malta. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)