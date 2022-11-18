Out of the many revelations Kendall Jenner did in this season of The Kardashians show, the most heartwarming one was made by her in the latest episode. She revealed that she is expecting a baby! Well, don't get excited. She is expecting a baby, horse. The 27-year-old informed her glam crew, "I just got the news it took." "They just texted me that we have an embryo!" Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Call It Quits After Two Years of Dating – Reports.

Jenner continued by saying that she decided she wanted a foal last year and requested horse 'sperm' from hairstylist Jen Atkin for her birthday. According to Page Six, she continued saying, "Remember when I asked you for sperm? Jen was like, 'I really wanna get something great for Kendall for her birthday.' And I was like, "Sperm. Horse sperm."

The model admitted in a confessional that she had to purchase sperm from a "stud," or male horse, and that she was fussy about which one she chose. In the last episode of The Kardashians she revealed that she had to pee in an ice bucket while she was on her way to the Met Gala. "I need to drink a sip of water, and I need to pee. Nobody judges me," Jenner told her entourage of assistants and helpers in a sprinter van, as per Page Six.

The 27-year-old initially laughed off the idea of utilising an empty ice bucket but ultimately made up her mind to do it. "That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later. I'm so sorry," she said. Later that night, someone on the crew jokingly asked if she could sell the urine, and another assured her that peeing in a bucket is a typical event for performers in the middle of concerts. However, it's unclear which unlucky team member ended up with the dirty job later that night. From Kendall Jenner to Megan Fox, Hottest NSFW Celebrity Costumes That Brought Sexy Heat to Halloween 2022!

According to Page Six, Jenner asked someone to turn on music as she pulled up her skirt to position the bucket below her, later admitting that her heavy, flowing black gown had made it so that she was out of breath just getting to the van. "Prada, I'm so sorry!" she said before admitting she'd just peed on her feet accidentally.

Jenner admitted that using the restroom in the van was the 'greatest decision' she had ever made. "I don't know what I would have done when I got inside," she admitted. At the event that evening, Jenner wore a sheer black crop top and bleached her eyebrows, mentioning in the episode that she looked "alien." The Met Gala, she remarked, was the perfect opportunity to just go for it and try something new, as per Page Six.