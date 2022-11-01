Halloween 2022 was filled with some great costume ideas, and some sexy ones as well. With personalities like Kendall Jenner and Megan Fox along with her hubby Machine Gun Kelly bringing their own take on some popular ideas, this year's spooky season packed in a lot of heat. Here are some of the hottest celebrity costumes from Halloween 2022. From Keke Palmer to Harry Styles, Best Celebrity Halloween Photos to Check Out From Last Night!

Kendall Jenner as Jessie... 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pam and Tommy...

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kylie Jenner as Elvira...

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin...

Lili Reinhart as Sarah Sanderson...

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart)

Hailey Bieber as a Model From  YSL haute couture 1999...

Paris Hilton as Captain Marvel...

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Vanessa Hudgen's as Black Swan...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)