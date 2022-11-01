Halloween 2022 was filled with some great costume ideas, and some sexy ones as well. With personalities like Kendall Jenner and Megan Fox along with her hubby Machine Gun Kelly bringing their own take on some popular ideas, this year's spooky season packed in a lot of heat. Here are some of the hottest celebrity costumes from Halloween 2022. From Keke Palmer to Harry Styles, Best Celebrity Halloween Photos to Check Out From Last Night!

Kendall Jenner as Jessie...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pam and Tommy...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kylie Jenner as Elvira...

no thoughts just kylie jenner as elvira pic.twitter.com/TQJHKVLwG6 — cashewrising (@cashewrising) October 31, 2022

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin...

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin show off their Halloween costumes. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8Y5iBVRjoS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022

Lili Reinhart as Sarah Sanderson...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart)

Hailey Bieber as a Model From YSL haute couture 1999...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Paris Hilton as Captain Marvel...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Vanessa Hudgen's as Black Swan...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

