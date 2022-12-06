Theatre owners in Kerala have laid out brand new terms and conditions for filmmakers who wish to release their films on OTT platforms after their theatrical run. Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), the organisation of theatre owners in the state, recently announced their refusal to cooperate with crew members of films released on OTT platforms before a 42-day run in cinema halls. Avatar The Way of The Water Kerala Release Put on Hold By State's Theatre Association FEUOK - Reports.

"We have decided to not to cooperate with the crew members of the movies which will be screened in OTT platforms before completing 42 days in theatres. We will not cooperate with the producers, actors, directors of these movies. They can screen these movies on OTT platforms only after 42 days in theatres," K Vijayakumar, the president of FEUOK, said. "This is applicable for movies releasing from January 1," he added.

Vijayakumar also revealed that the dispute with Hollywood biggie Avatar 2 is resolved, confirming the film's release in the state. "We have decided to pay 55 per cent collection share in the first two weeks. We have also decided not to give publicity contribution and 3D share to Avatar 2 movies and the crew of that movie agreed that," he said. Tovino Thomas Announces New Multi-Starrer Film ‘2018’ With Profound Poster About Heroes of Kerala's 2018 Floods.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. It is helmed by James Cameron. 20th Century Studios India will release Avatar: The Way of Water in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.