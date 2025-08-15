Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 15 (ANI): After tense moments and heated exchanges on social media, the Kerala Film Producers Association's (KFPA) election results were declared on Thursday in Kochi. Producers Rakesh B and Listin Stephen have been elected as President and Secretary of the association, respectively.

The election was held at Hotel Abad Plaza in Kochi. Sophia Paul and National Award Winner Sandeep Senan have been elected as Vice-Presidents of KFPA.

Sandeep Senan has won the National Award for the Malayalam film 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum', which starred Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

As for the post of Joint Secretaries, Producers Alwin Antony and Mm Hamsa have been selected as per the majority of the votes. Subair NP has been elected as the Treasurer for KFPA.

As for the Executive Commitee, a total of 14 members have been elected in the KFPA elections 2025. It include Siyad Koker, Kochumon Century, Ousepachan Valakuzhy, Evershine Mani, K. Krishnakumar, Mukesh R. Metha, Abraham Mathew, Joby George, Thomas Mathew, Ramesh Kumar, Santosh Pavitram, Sherga Sandeep and Vishak Subramaniam.

The KFPA Election 2025 garnered headlines when actress and producer Sandra Thomas's nominations to the post of President and Treasurer were rejected following which she approached the court.

The actress filed the nominations in Kochi by wearing a Purdah. The producer called it a "symbolic way" of protest against the KFPA commitee members.

The KFPA elections also garnered limelight after the association reportedly rejected the president nominations for the actress by citing the rules of commitee.

It also led to heated verbal arguments between Producer Vijay Babu and Sandra Thomas from their official Facebook handles. (ANI)

