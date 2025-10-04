Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 4 (ANI): Malayalam actor Mohanlal, who has been recently awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his iconic contribution to cinema, was honoured by the Kerala government for his achievement at the 'Malayalam Vanolam Lalsalam' event in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, presented the actor with a citation written by poet Prabha Varma on behalf of the Kerala government at the 'Malayalam Vanolam Lalsalam' event.

After accepting the honour from the Kerala Government, the 'Drishyam' actor became emotional while recalling his early years of life when he used to "dream of making films".

While addressing the gathering, Mohanlal said, "I am indebted to Dadasaheb Phalke. I stand here with even greater emotional weight than the moment I received the award because Thiruvananthapuram is my hometown, the place where I was born and raised. When I think back to those early days when a few friends and I, knowing nothing about cinema, dreamt of making films, it now fills me with awe," said Mohanlal.

The actor also expressed gratitude to his peers for supporting him in his tough time, saying that "someone always lifted him up" when he faced difficulties in life.

"Whenever I was about to sink, someone always lifted me up. Every art form has evolved with time, and it is through this evolution that I have undertaken this journey," said Mohanlal.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan also paid tribute to the actor for his achievements in the Indian cinema. He called it a "proud moment" for himself to honour the Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner at Thiruvananthapuram today.

Taking to his X handle, CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote, "Few artists have captured the hearts of Malayalis across the globe the way Mohanlal has. His unforgettable roles have become part of our cultural memory. It was a proud moment to honour the Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner at Thiruvananthapuram today. Wishing him continued brilliance and success in his illustrious career."

South superstar Mohanlal was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 23.

The actor received a standing ovation from the attendees at the Vigyan Bhawan as he accepted the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Mohanlal's wife, Suchitra Mohanlal, was also present at the ceremony. She appeared to be emotional after the actor was called on stage to collect the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

On the work front, the actor is currently working on the third instalment of his popular film franchise 'Drishyam'. (ANI)

