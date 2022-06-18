Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has announced that he would soon be launching two plant-based restaurants in Los Angeles, naming it Hart House.

According to Deadline, Hart's Hart House would hoard a wide variety of plant-based food ranging from burgers, fries, sandwiches and nuggets, salads, tots, and lots of milkshakes. One of the two vegan restaurants will be opened in summer, in an undisclosed location, while the other will open in Hollywood.

Also Read | During Netflix’s The Chosen One Shoot in Mexico, Two Actors Died Following Automobile Accident.

In addition, restauranteur Andy Hooper is helping Kart with the creation of Hart House. A food truck is also in the making that would be used during special occasions.

In a recent podcast with Joe Rogan, Hart confessed that his decision of undertaking a healthier life came after he met with an accident, where he experienced a near-death situation, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Lauds Girlfriend Saba Azad Over Release of Her New Single.

Post the accident, he abstained from having red meat, fish or any seafood. However, in the Joe Rogan podcast, he said, there was no compulsion that one has to have a plant-based diet.

"Just because you make the decision to go and try plant-based, doesn't mean you have to be in that world. Learn it, understand it, and see if there are benefits that work for you." said the 'Fatherhood' actor.

Meanwhile, Hart will next be seen in the Netflix comedy film, 'Me Time', geared up to release on the OTT platform on August 26. Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Tahj Mowry also star in this Netflix production. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)